Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive

1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive · (515) 978-1773
Location

1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive · Avail. Jun 22

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1951 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 06/22/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors. The large living room has a gas fireplace and mantel area perfect for a TV. The kitchen area has stainless steel appliances that stay with the home and granite counter tops. The dining area connects with the kitchen and over looks the deck and backyard. The main level also features a half bathroom and large walk-in pantry. The second level has the master bedroom with a connecting master bathroom and large walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms on the second level have a nice sized connecting closets with a full bathroom located just off the hallway for convenience. The laundry area is also located on the second level with washer and dryer that stay with the home. This homes does consider small pets with a $350 pet deposit and $35/pet/month additional rent, please no smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2476836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

