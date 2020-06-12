1111 NE 7th Ln

Amenities

Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788



Available Now:

2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached

First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath

Second floor laundry room, next to bedrooms

Attached Garage with driveway

All Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances included

Laundry Washer and Dryer included

Small pets allowed

Close to Public transportation, restaurants, shopping center, bike trail

Easy access to downtown metro Des Moines

