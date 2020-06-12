All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1111 NE 7th Ln

1111 NE 7th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA 50021

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788

Available Now:
2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached
First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath
Second floor laundry room, next to bedrooms
Attached Garage with driveway
All Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances included
Laundry Washer and Dryer included
Small pets allowed
Close to Public transportation, restaurants, shopping center, bike trail
Easy access to downtown metro Des Moines
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277788
Property Id 277788

(RLNE5770822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

