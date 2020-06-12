1111 NE 7th Ln

Amenities
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788
Available Now:
2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached
First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath
Second floor laundry room, next to bedrooms
Attached Garage with driveway
All Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances included
Laundry Washer and Dryer included
Small pets allowed
Close to Public transportation, restaurants, shopping center, bike trail
Easy access to downtown metro Des Moines
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277788
Property Id 277788
(RLNE5770822)