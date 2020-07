Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

2813 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - Located just two blocks from campus, this two bedroom apartment is perfect for students! This unit is close to CyRide stops and restaurants in Campustown. The landlord provides gas, water/sewer, and basic cable. Tenants are responsible for electricity and Internet. Undergrads are welcome! No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2785979)