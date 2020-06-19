2518 Knapp St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Available 08/01/20 You can't beat the location on this four bedroom house, just a half block off Welch puts you close to the bars and Campus!



Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor has a living room, dining room and nice kitchen. The basement is unfinished with laundry hook-ups and a rec room for hanging out with all your friends!



House also offers enclosed front porch, one stall garage, small deck off the back and plenty of off street parking!



Great house with a great location for just $1800/mo or $450/person when occupied by 4 tenants!!! Tenants pay utilities.



(RLNE5732671)