2518 Knapp St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2518 Knapp St

2518 Knapp Street · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Knapp Street, Ames, IA 50014
South Campus Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 You can't beat the location on this four bedroom house, just a half block off Welch puts you close to the bars and Campus!

Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor has a living room, dining room and nice kitchen. The basement is unfinished with laundry hook-ups and a rec room for hanging out with all your friends!

House also offers enclosed front porch, one stall garage, small deck off the back and plenty of off street parking!

Great house with a great location for just $1800/mo or $450/person when occupied by 4 tenants!!! Tenants pay utilities.

(RLNE5732671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

