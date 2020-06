Amenities

2140 Sunset Drive - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is very close to campus. Garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided, with a

washer and dryer included for your convenience. Located a couple blocks from Hilton Colosseum in Campustown. 3rd bedroom in the basement available for an additional $350 a month.



Tenant responsible for utilities. Located in Ames School District.



Call today to schedule a showing: (515)232-5240



