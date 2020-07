Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well cared for Home in West Ames - Quiet North Ames neighborhood close to Veenker Golf Course and Somerset. You can walk to shopping and eating in Somerset or to golf. Pet Friendly up to 3 pets. Washer and Dryer are furnished. Lease duration is negotiable.



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RVXBwDSTuBS&brand=0



(RLNE5463477)