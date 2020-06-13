All apartments in Ames
Find more places like 1234 Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ames, IA
/
1234 Michigan Avenue
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:20 AM

1234 Michigan Avenue

1234 Michigan Avenue · (515) 604-8282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ames
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA 50014
Michigan Ave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Central AC, dishwasher, and laundry provided in unit! Anytime Fitness membership, Lawn Care and Snow Removal included. Ames School District. If splitting 3 ways rent is only $291.67 per person! Please call our office at 515-232-5240 today to schedule a showing!
(Garage space is not available with this unit.)

SIGNING BONUS: Mention this offer in your application and receive $200 off of your security deposit!

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $875, Available 8/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1234 Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1234 Michigan Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 1234 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1234 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1234 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1234 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1234 Michigan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive
Ames, IA 50014
Core
4415 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50014
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd
Ames, IA 50014
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street
Ames, IA 50010
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive
Ames, IA 50010

Similar Pages

Ames 2 BedroomsAmes Apartments with Balcony
Ames Apartments with ParkingAmes Dog Friendly Apartments
Ames Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IAWaukee, IA
Grimes, IAFort Dodge, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edwards

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa State UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity