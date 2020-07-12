Apartment List
/
IA
/
altoona
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Altoona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Altoona
437 Elgin Lane NW, Altoona, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1345 sqft
Now available! Single-story apartment homes with attached garage. Redwood Altoona gives you built in peace of mind, no one above or below you, energy efficiency, open floorplans, lots of storage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2109 9th Street SW
2109 9th Street Southwest, Altoona, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1802 sqft
SPACIOUS!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Altoona - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Altoona
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
6 Units Available
Meredith
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$947
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,063
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
6 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$947
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,063
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Altoona

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Park
2733 E Jefferson Avenue
2733 East Jefferson Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom house - Beautiful home in a great location. Ready to move-in! - Beautiful original hardwood floors - Original wood built in's - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath - Giant front & backyard - Garage - Private Driveway To apply, go to www.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Flagstone Ln
1125 Flagstone Ln, Pleasant Hill, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
1125 Flagstone Ln Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Pleasant Hill has a 2 car attached garage and deck located on the front of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Pioneer Park
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$658
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
40 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1277 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
2210 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
2 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
7 Units Available
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$931
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$917
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,206
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
892 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
River Woods
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$900
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$746
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Altoona, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Altoona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Altoona 2 BedroomsAltoona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAltoona 3 BedroomsAltoona Accessible Apartments
Altoona Apartments with BalconyAltoona Apartments with GarageAltoona Apartments with GymAltoona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Altoona Apartments with ParkingAltoona Apartments with PoolAltoona Dog Friendly ApartmentsAltoona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University