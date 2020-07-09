All apartments in Altoona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Redwood Altoona

437 Elgin Lane NW · (240) 743-3946
Rent Special
Get up to 2 months free!*
Location

437 Elgin Lane NW, Altoona, IA 50009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,424

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Altoona.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Now available! Single-story apartment homes with attached garage. Redwood Altoona gives you built in peace of mind, no one above or below you, energy efficiency, open floorplans, lots of storage. Contact the leasing professionals for current specials.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages w/ driveways: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Altoona have any available units?
Redwood Altoona offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,299. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Altoona have?
Some of Redwood Altoona's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Altoona currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Altoona is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 2 months free!*
Is Redwood Altoona pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Altoona is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Altoona offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Altoona offers parking.
Does Redwood Altoona have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Altoona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Altoona have a pool?
No, Redwood Altoona does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Altoona have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Altoona has accessible units.
Does Redwood Altoona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Altoona has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Altoona have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Altoona has units with air conditioning.
