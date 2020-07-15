94-1104 Lumiauau Street

Amenities
Upstairs unit in Waipio! Convenient location! - Available now is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath/ 1 parking duplex in Waipio! Convenient location for an easy commute to Schofield/Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB, H-1 Freeways, Leeward Community College, etc. Many shopping centers nearby such as Waikele Outlet Mall, Pearlridge Shopping Center, Kamakana Ali’I, and many other shopping centers. Shared utilities.
Call Lyrlene to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Ceiling fans
Ceramic tiles
Granite Countertops
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Tile Floor
Wsher Hookup
LEASE TERMS
Monthly Rent: $2100
Security Deposit: $2100
Lease:1 Year
Pets: Not Allowed
Smoking: Not Allowed
Renters Insurance: Required
Application Fee: $25 per adult
CONTACT INFO
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.
Phone: 808-722-0928
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com
Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII
DISCLAIMER
Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4842287)