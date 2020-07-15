All apartments in Waipio
94-1104 Lumiauau Street

94-1104 Lumiauau Street · (808) 537-4981
Location

94-1104 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1104 Lumiauau Street · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Upstairs unit in Waipio! Convenient location! - Available now is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath/ 1 parking duplex in Waipio! Convenient location for an easy commute to Schofield/Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB, H-1 Freeways, Leeward Community College, etc. Many shopping centers nearby such as Waikele Outlet Mall, Pearlridge Shopping Center, Kamakana Ali’I, and many other shopping centers. Shared utilities.

Call Lyrlene to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928 

 
RENTAL FEATURES 
Range / Oven 
Ceiling fans 
Ceramic tiles 
Granite Countertops 
Refrigerator 
Garbage Disposal
Tile Floor
Wsher Hookup

 
LEASE TERMS
Monthly Rent: $2100
Security Deposit: $2100
Lease:1 Year 
Pets: Not Allowed 
Smoking: Not Allowed 
Renters Insurance: Required 
Application Fee: $25 per adult 

CONTACT INFO 
Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc. 
Phone: 808-722-0928 
1744 Liliha Street Suite 306 
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm 
Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com 
Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII 

 
DISCLAIMER 
Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4842287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

