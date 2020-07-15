94-1104 Lumiauau Street

Amenities

Upstairs unit in Waipio! Convenient location! - Available now is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath/ 1 parking duplex in Waipio! Convenient location for an easy commute to Schofield/Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB, H-1 Freeways, Leeward Community College, etc. Many shopping centers nearby such as Waikele Outlet Mall, Pearlridge Shopping Center, Kamakana Ali’I, and many other shopping centers. Shared utilities.



Call Lyrlene to schedule a viewing at 808-722-0928





RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven

Ceiling fans

Ceramic tiles

Granite Countertops

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Tile Floor

Wsher Hookup





LEASE TERMS

Monthly Rent: $2100

Security Deposit: $2100

Lease:1 Year

Pets: Not Allowed

Smoking: Not Allowed

Renters Insurance: Required

Application Fee: $25 per adult



CONTACT INFO

Tom Shinsato Realty, Inc.

Phone: 808-722-0928

1744 Liliha Street Suite 306

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Please visit www.shinsatorealty.com

Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TSRHAWAII





DISCLAIMER

Rental prices, discounts, availability & lease terms are subject to change without notice. Discounted rent offers do not include parking, utility, or pet fees. Any discounts offered for this unit are subject to qualifications. Pictures displayed may differ from actual unit. Square footage of unit are approximations. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers. WARNING! WIRE FRAUD ADVISORY: Wire fraud and email hacking/phishing attacks are on the increase! Confirm all wiring instructions independently with a trusted and verified phone number or person before transferring funds.



No Pets Allowed



