Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM
96 Apartments for rent in Waipio Acres, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B105
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
921 sqft
Spacious Ground Floor Unit - Spacious Woodlawn Terrace-Melemanu, two bedroom unit located on the corner, ground floor of complex.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006
95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded. Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio Acres
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-983 Ukuwai St
95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1184 sqft
95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai Street
95-1139 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
Hillsdale 2. 6-month lease only. This three-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is located in the popular area of Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio Acres
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A
94-1033 Lumikula Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1073 Kepakepa St. #E4
94-1073 Kepakepa Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
716 sqft
94-1073 Kepakepa St. #E4 Available 07/18/20 Rarely available - This great 2 bdrm, 1 bath bottom corner unit is move-in ready.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele 94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,950.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1020 Makakoa Loop
94-1020 Makakoa Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1517 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1077 Kamiki Street
94-1077 Kamiki Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1147 sqft
Wonderful, clean and renovated single family home. Single level with lots of outdoor space for lounging and entertaining. Kitchen has solid surface counters, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
