Waipio Acres, HI
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303

95-019 Waihonu St · (808) 837-5211
Location

95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy. This 3rd floor condo unit is within the Woodlawn Community which is surrounded by mature trees and manicured greenery.
____________________________________________________________________

Monthly Rent: $1,450.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenants responsibility
Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / No Pets / 1 assigned parking stall
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

We ask that you reference property HFI011 and encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact John A. Hawelu IV by email John.Hawelu@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5547968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 have any available units?
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 currently offering any rent specials?
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 pet-friendly?
No, 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio Acres.
Does 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 offer parking?
Yes, 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 does offer parking.
Does 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 have a pool?
No, 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 does not have a pool.
Does 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 have accessible units?
No, 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303 does not have units with air conditioning.
