Apartment List
/
HI
/
waipahu
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:12 AM

13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waipahu, HI

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Waipahu offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more fl... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
Plantation Town Apartments 94-302 Paiwa Street 321P
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
403 sqft
Plantation Town Apartments 94-302 Paiwa Street 321P Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath at Plantation Town Apartments - Gorgeous one bedroom unit in highly desirable Plantation Town Apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Waipahu

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-1801 Kileka Place
98-1801 Kileka Place, Pearl City, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1 Bedroom SPACIOUS Furnished Duplex - and Pets OK - Property Id: 321524 COMMUNITY - NEWTOWN ESTATES NEWLY RENOVATED “OPEN FLOOR PLAN”, SKY LIGHTS, SUNKEN IN LIVING ROOM WHICH OVERLOOKS GARDEN AND OCEAN VIEWS.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802
98-288 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,575
515 sqft
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 covered parking Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place, #1405
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
552 sqft
Pearlridge Condo (Lele Pono) 1 Bed 1 Bath - Lele Pono, Located across the street from the old swap meet drive-in and Pearlridge. Secured building w/ gated parking access. Complex pool, BBQ area, extra storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1429 Polani St #21R
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
477 sqft
Great location, A/C, pool, 2 assigned parking, water included! Available August 1. Please read our entire ad and view all photos. Then if you are interested, please click "contact us about this property" and enter your information.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1728 Ala Loa Street
91-1728 Ala Loa Street, Ewa Villages, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
485 sqft
Move in Ready!! This 1 Bed 1 Bath Ohana unit is located in Ewa Beach built in 2018 has eat in kitchen, vinyl floors and its own washer and dryer for the unit. Terrific location, next to parks, Parks & schools.
Results within 10 miles of Waipahu

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3230 Ala Ilima St #103
3230 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
574 sqft
Convenient 1/1/1 Salt Lake Ground Floor Stainless steel appliances Open Floor plan - Clean and newer updated ground floor unit with large common backyard. Kitchen has newer maple cabinets, and granite countertops.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1180 Makaikai St. #72
95-1180 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
491 sqft
95-1180 Makaikai St. #72 Available 09/01/20 Charming 1/1/2 TH - Charming Unit--1Bedroom, 1Bath, 2Parking Stalls 2nd Floor TownHouse. Convenient Area--minutes to Shopping Centers & Parks. Well-Kept Complex, Clean & Cozy, Washer/Dryer in Unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2136 Houghtailing Street
2136 Houghtailing Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Bedrooms for rent on Houghtailing Street in Honolulu ,on a quiet Street $800 per month includes water, sewer, electric and one parking stall in front of the house. Share bathroom, nice large kitchen and airy bright living room .
City Guide for Waipahu, HI

When the state of Hawaii was once just the Kingdom of Hawaii, all the kings men and all the kings horses (and anyone else deemed a big whig royal family member) would vacation on Waipahu to bask in its refreshing spring.

On the island of Honolulu, nestled on a small inlet, is the city of Waipahu, which in Hawaiian translates to water bursting or gushing forth. It's a coastal town with a population just under 40,000. In the grand scope of Hawaii, Waipahu is one of the more down-to-earth cities, boasting a more inexpensive housing market than most of the state. You can move here without breaking the bank! This city does not thrive on the tourism industry but keeps its focus on the people who make the city just what it is on a daily basis. Looking to move in? Take a gander at some of your options: See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Waipahu, HI

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Waipahu offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Waipahu, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Waipahu 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWaipahu 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWaipahu Apartments with BalconiesWaipahu Apartments with GaragesWaipahu Apartments with Gyms
Waipahu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaipahu Apartments with ParkingWaipahu Apartments with PoolsWaipahu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Waipahu Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaipahu Furnished ApartmentsWaipahu Pet Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College