Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

94-302 Paiwa Street #813

94-302 Paiwa Street · No Longer Available
Location

94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI 96797
Waipahu

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy!
Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/d5EpPm-EUjE

DESCRIPTION:
3br/1ba apartment with beautiful views in secured building with 24 hour security. Unit located in Plantation Town Apartments (Paiwa Tower) in the heart of Waipahu. Home upgraded with new paint, microwave, water heater and window a/c unit in living room and new ceiling fans throughout. Property features picnic tables in garden and recreation room.

A few minutes drive to many eateries, shopping, Waipahu High School, library and easy access to freeway. Approximate drive to Schofield/Wheeler is 22 minutes, 20 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor and 31 minutes to Kaneohe Marine Corps base.

KEY FEATURES:
• Property Type: Apartments
• Interior Area: 643 sf
• Bedrooms: 3
• Bathrooms: 1
• Parking: 2 assigned tandem open stalls

PROPERTY FEATURES:
• New A/C unit
• Refrigerator
• Stove/Oven
• Microwave
• Full Size Washer & Dryer in unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
• Water/sewer

LEASE TERMS:
• Non Smoking
• No Pets Allowed
• Minimum Lease: 1 Year
• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
• Credit & Background Check Required
• Rental Application Fee: $51

Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492
HI Pacific Property Management
(808) 445-9223
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE5873220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 have any available units?
94-302 Paiwa Street #813 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waipahu, HI.
What amenities does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 have?
Some of 94-302 Paiwa Street #813's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 currently offering any rent specials?
94-302 Paiwa Street #813 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 pet-friendly?
No, 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipahu.
Does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 offer parking?
Yes, 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 offers parking.
Does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 have a pool?
No, 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 does not have a pool.
Does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 have accessible units?
No, 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-302 Paiwa Street #813 has units with air conditioning.
