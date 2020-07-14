94-302 Paiwa Street #813

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy!

Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/d5EpPm-EUjE



DESCRIPTION:

3br/1ba apartment with beautiful views in secured building with 24 hour security. Unit located in Plantation Town Apartments (Paiwa Tower) in the heart of Waipahu. Home upgraded with new paint, microwave, water heater and window a/c unit in living room and new ceiling fans throughout. Property features picnic tables in garden and recreation room.



A few minutes drive to many eateries, shopping, Waipahu High School, library and easy access to freeway. Approximate drive to Schofield/Wheeler is 22 minutes, 20 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor and 31 minutes to Kaneohe Marine Corps base.



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Apartments

• Interior Area: 643 sf

• Bedrooms: 3

• Bathrooms: 1

• Parking: 2 assigned tandem open stalls



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• New A/C unit

• Refrigerator

• Stove/Oven

• Microwave

• Full Size Washer & Dryer in unit



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

• Water/sewer



LEASE TERMS:

• Non Smoking

• No Pets Allowed

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit & Background Check Required

• Rental Application Fee: $51



Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492

HI Pacific Property Management

(808) 445-9223

PO Box 759

Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE5873220)