Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waimalu, HI

Finding an apartment in Waimalu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.
Results within 1 mile of Waimalu

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-635 Kaahele Street
98-635 Kaahele Street, Pearl City, HI
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
3580 sqft
PET FRIENDLY EXECUTIVE ROYAL SUMMIT HOME WITH SOLAR PV PANELS, HUGE BACKYARD 40'X50' (2000 sf) with 240 sf covered patio great for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Waimalu
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ewa
159 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Waipahu
16 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2188 Amikamika Pl Unit A
2188 Amikamika Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - AWESOME VIEWS IN PACIFIC PALISADES 3BR/2BA/2PKG UPSTAIRS UNIT IN DUPLEX(PACIFIC PALISADES - PEARL CITY) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2450 Naai Street
2450 Naai Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2056 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,
Results within 10 miles of Waimalu
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,228
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,631
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
26 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
City Guide for Waimalu, HI

O ke aloha ke kuleana o kahi malihini. --Love is the host in strange lands.

Life has its ups and downs no matter where you live. However, when you can end your day sipping Mai Tais, gazing out over the last and most beautiful sunset of the day surrounded by the sounds of crashing waves and gentle island breezes, it's just a little bit harder to let it get to you. Waimalu is located at the base of the Ewa Forest Preserve on East Loch just north of iconic Pearl Harbor and adjacent Pearl City. Immersed in history, culture and more scenic retreats than you can shake your hula skirt at, life in Waimalu is life in the definition of paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waimalu, HI

Finding an apartment in Waimalu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

