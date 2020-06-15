All apartments in Waimalu
Find more places like 98-711 Iho Place #503.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waimalu, HI
/
98-711 Iho Place #503
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

98-711 Iho Place #503

98-711 Iho Place · (808) 487-0788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waimalu
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 98-711 Iho Place #503 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens. The Colonnade is a gated community with 24 hour security, swimming pool, spa, saunas, exercise rooms, recreation room, tennis court and more!

The unit is spacious with over 1200 sq. feet, also a 90 sq. ft. lanai. Laminate flooring in the living area, new plush carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and a large bath with double sinks. The unit has all appliances including a washer/dryer. The rent includes hot water, sewer, trash. high speed internet and over 300 cable channels. Tenant pays electric.

No pets, no smoking.

Please call for a private showing.

(RLNE2648875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-711 Iho Place #503 have any available units?
98-711 Iho Place #503 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-711 Iho Place #503 have?
Some of 98-711 Iho Place #503's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-711 Iho Place #503 currently offering any rent specials?
98-711 Iho Place #503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-711 Iho Place #503 pet-friendly?
No, 98-711 Iho Place #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-711 Iho Place #503 offer parking?
No, 98-711 Iho Place #503 does not offer parking.
Does 98-711 Iho Place #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-711 Iho Place #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-711 Iho Place #503 have a pool?
Yes, 98-711 Iho Place #503 has a pool.
Does 98-711 Iho Place #503 have accessible units?
No, 98-711 Iho Place #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 98-711 Iho Place #503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-711 Iho Place #503 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-711 Iho Place #503 have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-711 Iho Place #503 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 98-711 Iho Place #503?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waimalu 1 BedroomsWaimalu 2 Bedrooms
Waimalu Apartments with GymWaimalu Dog Friendly Apartments
Waimalu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity