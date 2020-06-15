98-711 Iho Place #503

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens. The Colonnade is a gated community with 24 hour security, swimming pool, spa, saunas, exercise rooms, recreation room, tennis court and more!



The unit is spacious with over 1200 sq. feet, also a 90 sq. ft. lanai. Laminate flooring in the living area, new plush carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and a large bath with double sinks. The unit has all appliances including a washer/dryer. The rent includes hot water, sewer, trash. high speed internet and over 300 cable channels. Tenant pays electric.



No pets, no smoking.



Please call for a private showing.



(RLNE2648875)