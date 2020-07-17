All apartments in Waimalu
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802

98-288 Kaonohi Street · (808) 591-1163
Location

98-288 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom
1 bathroom
1 covered parking

Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was opened up and dressed with new cabinets and countertops. Stack washer and dryer in the unit! A window air conditioning unit keeps the living room cool on those hot days that the trade winds aren't blowing. Very close to a district park, bus lines, Pearlridge shopping mall, Pali Momi Medical Center (Hospital), and Pearlridge elementary. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and internet included with monthly rent! Building amenities include security, swimming pool, exercise room, resident manager, and guest parking.

Appliances included: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave hood, dishwasher, stack washer/dryer, and window air conditioning unit.

1 year lease minimum

Sorry, no pets or section 8 at this time.

Available August 1, 2020.

Please call (808)591-1163 to set up a showing.

Komo Mai Asset Management (RB-7107)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

