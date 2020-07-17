Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool guest parking internet access

98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 covered parking



Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was opened up and dressed with new cabinets and countertops. Stack washer and dryer in the unit! A window air conditioning unit keeps the living room cool on those hot days that the trade winds aren't blowing. Very close to a district park, bus lines, Pearlridge shopping mall, Pali Momi Medical Center (Hospital), and Pearlridge elementary. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and internet included with monthly rent! Building amenities include security, swimming pool, exercise room, resident manager, and guest parking.



Appliances included: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave hood, dishwasher, stack washer/dryer, and window air conditioning unit.



1 year lease minimum



Sorry, no pets or section 8 at this time.



Available August 1, 2020.



Please call (808)591-1163 to set up a showing.



Komo Mai Asset Management (RB-7107)



(RLNE5906258)