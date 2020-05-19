All apartments in Wailuku
Find more places like 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wailuku, HI
/
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop

71 Kumulaau Ohia Street · (808) 242-5556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wailuku
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage. Centrally located with close proximity to medical facilities, restaurants, golfing and the new Kehalani Shopping Center and Pu'u Kukui Elementary. Home is equipped with washer/Dryer, Central AC and solar hot water heater. Home will be rented unfurnished.

Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, cable/internet.
Owner to provide refuse and landscaping service.

No Smoking/no pets/no HUD.

Available July 1st, 2020 with some flexibility on move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop have any available units?
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop have?
Some of 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop currently offering any rent specials?
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop pet-friendly?
No, 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailuku.
Does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop offer parking?
Yes, 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop does offer parking.
Does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop have a pool?
No, 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop does not have a pool.
Does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop have accessible units?
No, 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wailuku 2 BedroomsWailuku 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Wailuku 3 BedroomsWailuku Apartments with Parking
Wailuku Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIMakawao, HIKahului, HI
Pukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI
Kihei, HIKula, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity