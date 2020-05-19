71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage. Centrally located with close proximity to medical facilities, restaurants, golfing and the new Kehalani Shopping Center and Pu'u Kukui Elementary. Home is equipped with washer/Dryer, Central AC and solar hot water heater. Home will be rented unfurnished.



Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, cable/internet.

Owner to provide refuse and landscaping service.



No Smoking/no pets/no HUD.



Available July 1st, 2020 with some flexibility on move-in date.