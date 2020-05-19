71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop

Amenities
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage. Centrally located with close proximity to medical facilities, restaurants, golfing and the new Kehalani Shopping Center and Pu'u Kukui Elementary. Home is equipped with washer/Dryer, Central AC and solar hot water heater. Home will be rented unfurnished.
Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer, cable/internet.
Owner to provide refuse and landscaping service.
No Smoking/no pets/no HUD.
Available July 1st, 2020 with some flexibility on move-in date.