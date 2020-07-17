2180 W. Vineyard Street #304

Amenities
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town.
Available Now
Rent: $1850
App fee $30.00
Security Deposit: $1850
No pets allowed
Water, basic cable, trash included
Not HUD approved
Partially furnished no charge
1 Assigned parking spot
RENTAL PROCESS
1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website, Homemanagersmaui.com, under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.
4. Once you have seen the property and are interested, click on the property page and press "Apply Now". Everyone 18 yrs or older must fill out an application.
(RLNE4592280)