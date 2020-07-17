2180 W. Vineyard Street #304

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool

A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town.



Available Now



Rent: $1850

App fee $30.00

Security Deposit: $1850

No pets allowed

Water, basic cable, trash included

Not HUD approved

Partially furnished no charge

1 Assigned parking spot



RENTAL PROCESS



1. Visit the neighborhood

Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested

in.

2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION

download it from our website, Homemanagersmaui.com, under the vacancies tab

3. Schedule a showing

If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.

4. Once you have seen the property and are interested, click on the property page and press "Apply Now". Everyone 18 yrs or older must fill out an application.



No Pets Allowed



