Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2180 W. Vineyard Street #304

2180 W Vineyard St · (808) 986-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 839 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town.

Available Now

Rent: $1850
App fee $30.00
Security Deposit: $1850
No pets allowed
Water, basic cable, trash included
Not HUD approved
Partially furnished no charge
1 Assigned parking spot

RENTAL PROCESS

1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website, Homemanagersmaui.com, under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.
4. Once you have seen the property and are interested, click on the property page and press "Apply Now". Everyone 18 yrs or older must fill out an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 have any available units?
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 have?
Some of 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304's amenities include parking, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 currently offering any rent specials?
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 pet-friendly?
No, 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailuku.
Does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 offer parking?
Yes, 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 offers parking.
Does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 have a pool?
Yes, 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 has a pool.
Does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 have accessible units?
No, 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2180 W. Vineyard Street #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Equal Housing Opportunity