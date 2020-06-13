1030 Eha Street #23-203

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Iao Parkside 2Br/2Ba Condo - MOVE INS SPECIAL! $200 off rent for the first 2 months.



A beautiful, corner unit, condo located on the second floor of building 23. Located in Wailuku, close to stores and restaurants. Laminate flooring, soft close cabinets, built-in filtered water faucet, stainless steel appliances that includes, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large capacity, front load washer/dryer and A/C in living room and master bedroom. 2 reserved parking stalls. Water and trash included. Pets will be considered. NO SMOKING, NOT HUD APPROVED.



Monthly Rent: $2,200.00

Security Deposit: $2,200.00

Pet Deposit: $2,200.00



First month's rent, security deposit, and pet deposit due BEFORE move-in.



Call/text/email for showings. To apply, refer to website: www.destinationmauirealty.com.



Keri Kalilikane - RS 82878

Realtor & Property Manager

Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189

Direct: (808) 205-1455

Email: Keri@destinationmaui.net



(RLNE4383590)