1030 Eha Street #23-203

Amenities
Iao Parkside 2Br/2Ba Condo - MOVE INS SPECIAL! $200 off rent for the first 2 months.
A beautiful, corner unit, condo located on the second floor of building 23. Located in Wailuku, close to stores and restaurants. Laminate flooring, soft close cabinets, built-in filtered water faucet, stainless steel appliances that includes, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large capacity, front load washer/dryer and A/C in living room and master bedroom. 2 reserved parking stalls. Water and trash included. Pets will be considered. NO SMOKING, NOT HUD APPROVED.
Monthly Rent: $2,200.00
Security Deposit: $2,200.00
Pet Deposit: $2,200.00
First month's rent, security deposit, and pet deposit due BEFORE move-in.
Call/text/email for showings. To apply, refer to website: www.destinationmauirealty.com.
Keri Kalilikane - RS 82878
Realtor & Property Manager
Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189
Direct: (808) 205-1455
Email: Keri@destinationmaui.net
(RLNE4383590)