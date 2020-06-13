All apartments in Wailuku
Find more places like 1030 Eha Street #23-203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wailuku, HI
/
1030 Eha Street #23-203
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1030 Eha Street #23-203

1030 Eha St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wailuku
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1030 Eha St, Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Iao Parkside 2Br/2Ba Condo - MOVE INS SPECIAL! $200 off rent for the first 2 months.

A beautiful, corner unit, condo located on the second floor of building 23. Located in Wailuku, close to stores and restaurants. Laminate flooring, soft close cabinets, built-in filtered water faucet, stainless steel appliances that includes, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large capacity, front load washer/dryer and A/C in living room and master bedroom. 2 reserved parking stalls. Water and trash included. Pets will be considered. NO SMOKING, NOT HUD APPROVED.

Monthly Rent: $2,200.00
Security Deposit: $2,200.00
Pet Deposit: $2,200.00

First month's rent, security deposit, and pet deposit due BEFORE move-in.

Call/text/email for showings. To apply, refer to website: www.destinationmauirealty.com.

Keri Kalilikane - RS 82878
Realtor & Property Manager
Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189
Direct: (808) 205-1455
Email: Keri@destinationmaui.net

(RLNE4383590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 have any available units?
1030 Eha Street #23-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wailuku, HI.
What amenities does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 have?
Some of 1030 Eha Street #23-203's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Eha Street #23-203 currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Eha Street #23-203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Eha Street #23-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Eha Street #23-203 is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Eha Street #23-203 does offer parking.
Does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Eha Street #23-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 have a pool?
No, 1030 Eha Street #23-203 does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 have accessible units?
No, 1030 Eha Street #23-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Eha Street #23-203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Eha Street #23-203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1030 Eha Street #23-203 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wailuku 2 BedroomsWailuku 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Wailuku 3 BedroomsWailuku Apartments with Parking
Wailuku Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIMakawao, HIKahului, HI
Pukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI
Kihei, HIKula, HI