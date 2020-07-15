Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

855 Kupulau Dr Available 07/21/20 Maui Meadows - Prime Location in Maui Meadows ! This is a single family home with no other rentals on the property. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom with laminate flooring , separate dining room, skylights throughout the house, large master bedroom, all new appliances. Large wrap around deck provides additional outdoor living space.

$4000 a month , No Smoking , No Pets. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable



Shown by appointment only



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5681030)