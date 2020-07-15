All apartments in Wailea
855 Kupulau Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

855 Kupulau Dr

855 Kupulau Drive · (808) 276-3715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 Kupulau Drive, Wailea, HI 96753
Paeahu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 855 Kupulau Dr · Avail. Jul 21

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
855 Kupulau Dr Available 07/21/20 Maui Meadows - Prime Location in Maui Meadows ! This is a single family home with no other rentals on the property. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom with laminate flooring , separate dining room, skylights throughout the house, large master bedroom, all new appliances. Large wrap around deck provides additional outdoor living space.
$4000 a month , No Smoking , No Pets. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable

Shown by appointment only

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Kupulau Dr have any available units?
855 Kupulau Dr has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 855 Kupulau Dr currently offering any rent specials?
855 Kupulau Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Kupulau Dr pet-friendly?
No, 855 Kupulau Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 855 Kupulau Dr offer parking?
No, 855 Kupulau Dr does not offer parking.
Does 855 Kupulau Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Kupulau Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Kupulau Dr have a pool?
No, 855 Kupulau Dr does not have a pool.
Does 855 Kupulau Dr have accessible units?
No, 855 Kupulau Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Kupulau Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Kupulau Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Kupulau Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 Kupulau Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
