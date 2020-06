Amenities

Spacious Wailea Condo with Ocean View - Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. Ocean view from your Lanai / Living room. This home comes fully furnished and turn-key ready just bring your suitcase and sunscreen.. Master bedroom has a large bathroom for you to relax. There is a open concept living space. and dinning room. The kitchen has a large window that opens to the spacious lanai.

Wailea Palms offer you a gated community with outstanding amenities. The large heated saltwater pol has magnificent views of both the Ocean and the West Maui Mountains. A newly renovated barbecue pavilion. This not a short term Rental.



No Pets Allowed



