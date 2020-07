Amenities

garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Spacious Home In South Kihei - Great extended family or sharing with roommates home. Close proximity to some of South Maui's most beautiful beach parks. Home has a large yard to enjoy your evening BBQ and morning coffee. There is new appliances, all new fans and freshly painted throughout the house. Spacious master bedroom with en-site bathroom. Upstairs has a spacious bonus room and living/dinning area. Downstairs also has a full size kitchen with one or two bedrooms/one bath. Spacious Two car garage.



No Pets Allowed



