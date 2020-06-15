Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS GRAND CHAMPIONS CONDO! Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021. - Excellent privacy afforded by this nice Large & spacious END UNIT 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, downstairs furnished condo at the Grand Champions complex in sunny Wailea. NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED IN BEDROOMS AND NEW SOFA installed April 2017. Lovely-landscaped complex. First-floor, bright end unit with private entrance and private double lanai overlooks a tropical garden. A quiet, permanent resident couple lives upstairs. Completely furnished, including beach/pool needs. Best beaches and cleanest and most beautiful area of Maui.

Washer/dryer, dishwasher 3 A/C's, ceiling fans. 2nd bedroom is a suite with separate entrance and bath, mini fridge and counter space for a microwave.

Grand Champions AOAO supplies water, sewer, trash pick up, cable TV, and internet access. One (1) designated parking space [other parking per HOA Rules].



Grand Champions Villas is located in the heart of the Wailea Resort, nestled between the championship Old Blue Golf Course and the award winning Wailea Tennis Center. Lush tropical gardens and swaying palm trees surround the units, with assigned parking, two swimming pools, two Jacuzzis and four gas grills to enjoy. Shopping, dining and other amenities are conveniently located within walking distance. Beautiful Wailea beaches are just a short drive away or a short walk from the Villas. Evening security is also provided.

Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021. $3,200.00 per month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2908901)