11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B

Beautiful Renovated Kail Malu Condominium in Wailea - This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condominium in Wailea is a must see. New furniture and ready to move in to enjoy the views and your own pool/spa. Or relax by the infinity edge 75 foot main pool/hale/workout facility. This complex has amazing Pacific Ocean and outer island views. Kai Malu at Wailea is a premiere gated community of 150 units located in the heart of Wailea and surrounded by the Championship Blue golf course. Close to Wailea's beaches and shops at Wailea, hotels and restaurants. Live the dream in paradise. Available Now.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914438)