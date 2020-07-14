All apartments in Wailea
Find more places like 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wailea, HI
/
11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B

11 Kainehe Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wailea
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Kainehe Pl, Wailea, HI 96753
Paeahu Ahupua`a

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Renovated Kail Malu Condominium in Wailea - This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condominium in Wailea is a must see. New furniture and ready to move in to enjoy the views and your own pool/spa. Or relax by the infinity edge 75 foot main pool/hale/workout facility. This complex has amazing Pacific Ocean and outer island views. Kai Malu at Wailea is a premiere gated community of 150 units located in the heart of Wailea and surrounded by the Championship Blue golf course. Close to Wailea's beaches and shops at Wailea, hotels and restaurants. Live the dream in paradise. Available Now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B have any available units?
11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wailea, HI.
What amenities does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B have?
Some of 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B currently offering any rent specials?
11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B pet-friendly?
No, 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B offer parking?
No, 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B does not offer parking.
Does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B have a pool?
Yes, 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B has a pool.
Does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B have accessible units?
No, 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Kainehe Place Unit 17-B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wailea 2 BedroomsWailea 3 Bedrooms
Wailea Apartments with ParkingWailea Apartments with Pools
Wailea Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HI
Kihei, HIWailuku, HI
Makawao, HINapili-Honokowai, HI