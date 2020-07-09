68-3831 Lua Kula St

Amenities

This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is a 2nd floor unit with a nice ocean view. Lots of privacy and open parking next to this building. It boasts 2 lanais with one off the master that looks out to the ocean. All you need to bring is your own entertainment. No TVs provided. The master has A/C. Pool in complex and walking distance to the grocery store. One assigned parking spot.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



Property is available and ready to move in after: 06/30/2020



PET RESTRICTION: NO PETS



AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village in the Fairway Terrace Condo Complex

FLOORING: Carpet, Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 assigned parking stall

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water

YEAR BUILT: 1989

YARD: Shared Open Space



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Electric, Cable, WiFI

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days

LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Condo rec center and pool. Access to the Waikoloa Village community pool, tennis courts and discounted golf at Waikoloa Village Golf Club with Waikoloa Village amenity card

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



