July 9 2020

68-3831 Lua Kula St

68-3831 Lua Kula Street · (808) 707-8540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68-3831 Lua Kula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #N-203 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 793 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is a 2nd floor unit with a nice ocean view. Lots of privacy and open parking next to this building. It boasts 2 lanais with one off the master that looks out to the ocean. All you need to bring is your own entertainment. No TVs provided. The master has A/C. Pool in complex and walking distance to the grocery store. One assigned parking spot.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Property is available and ready to move in after: 06/30/2020

PET RESTRICTION: NO PETS

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: You can schedule a showing by clicking the "Schedule Viewing" button on our website next to the property you are interested in seeing. If there is not a schedule button then the property is not available for showings. You can also call our office and press 2.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Choose the property you want to apply for at hawaiiandreamproperties.com/listings/
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

AREA INFORMATION: Located in Waikoloa Village in the Fairway Terrace Condo Complex
FLOORING: Carpet, Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 assigned parking stall
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water
YEAR BUILT: 1989
YARD: Shared Open Space

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Application Fee, GET, Electric, Cable, WiFI
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Two business days
LEASE DURATION: Initial lease is 6 months
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Condo rec center and pool. Access to the Waikoloa Village community pool, tennis courts and discounted golf at Waikoloa Village Golf Club with Waikoloa Village amenity card
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

