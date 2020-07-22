49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI

"Gotta go to a place where rainbows / Shine after a falling rain / To a town where the life is easy / Where almost everybody knows my name / When the brothers go out to party / The sisters seem to just come along / So I just take my Ukulele / Everybody come and sing our song / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to come back home / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to you" (Island Rhythms)

Perfect beaches, palm trees, stunning nature and nice weather all year round: Wahiawa is as close to paradise as you can get. However, living in paradise comes at a price. Hawaii is considered to be one of the most expensive places to live, so you will need to plan ahead before buying that one way ticket. Wahiawa is located on Oahu, the most populous of the Hawaiian Islands. The interesting-sounding name means "place of noise," but you will find that the opposite is actually true. It is a fairly peaceful town, although it is noisier now than when it was named. Modern vehicles apparently now drown out the sound of the ocean, which the natives used to hear on windy days, giving the town its name. Although you don't really find many lakes in Hawaii, Wahiawa is unique in the sense that it is surrounded on three sides by Lake Wilson or Kaukonahua. The only access to town is over two bridges on the highway. If you live in Wahiawa and wish to save water, you can just head outside with a bar of soap once a day, as this town gets so-called "Mauka-showers" daily. Locals are not complaining, as the rain makes Wahiawa one of the coolest places in Hawaii. The average temperature in Hawaii is between 78F and 85F throughout the year, with an average of 60 degrees in "winter," so if you want to see snow, you will have to get on a boat to the Big Island and somehow get to the peaks of Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa. If this sounds like the type of place for you, let's try and help you find apartments in Wahiawa. See more