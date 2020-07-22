Apartment List
/
HI
/
wahiawa
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Wahiawa should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Results within 5 miles of Wahiawa

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-215 Kuauna Place
95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2023 sqft
Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island. Stainless appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-429 Lanikuhana Pl., #1108
94-429 Lanikuhana Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
785 sqft
Mililani Patio Home! 2/1 with 2 parking! - Enjoy the convenience of living in Mililani in this great 2/1 patio home. Let the breezes flow through 785 square feet of living space in this desirable home with no neighbors above or below you.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1011 Haloku St.
95-1011 Haloku Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1496 sqft
Great neighborhood! Single Family home with huge yard! - Centrally located in the residential community of Mililani, this 3/2 home has everything your family needs: two car garage, huge fenced in back yard with tropical landscaping, all in a great

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2074 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a great family home in thriving community! Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-314 Lonomea Street
95-314 Lonomea Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1810 sqft
Upgraded throughout with a luxury feeling. Remodeled and renovated two story home in Mililani with a spacious layout with over 1800 sq ft inside.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
Results within 10 miles of Wahiawa
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1658 Hoolana St. Unit A
1658 Hoolana Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1946 sqft
1658 Hoolana St. Unit A Available 08/13/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath downstairs duplex home with fenced yard and 24 Photovoltaic PV Panels. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1203 Pueonani St
92-1203 Pueonani Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
92-1203 Pueonani St Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bath 1800 sf home in Wai Kaloi at Makakilo with 2 car garage - Pet Friendly. 1800 sf, two story 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Wai Kaloi in upper Makakilo. 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1050 pupuhi St.
94-1050 Pupuhi Street, Waipio, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
1646 sqft
Waipio Gentry - Property Id: 314734 Four bedroom and two full bath on second floor. Master suite includes walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar opens to large dining area off main living room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-1801 Kileka Place
98-1801 Kileka Place, Pearl City, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1 Bedroom SPACIOUS Furnished Duplex - and Pets OK - Property Id: 321524 COMMUNITY - NEWTOWN ESTATES NEWLY RENOVATED “OPEN FLOOR PLAN”, SKY LIGHTS, SUNKEN IN LIVING ROOM WHICH OVERLOOKS GARDEN AND OCEAN VIEWS.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-401 Kaonohi Street 4
98-401 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 316715 $2100 - Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) 2/2/0 In Aiea 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath (no parking) in a nice, relatively quiet area of Aiea.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
City Guide for Wahiawa, HI

"Gotta go to a place where rainbows / Shine after a falling rain / To a town where the life is easy / Where almost everybody knows my name / When the brothers go out to party / The sisters seem to just come along / So I just take my Ukulele / Everybody come and sing our song / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to come back home / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to you" (Island Rhythms)

Perfect beaches, palm trees, stunning nature and nice weather all year round: Wahiawa is as close to paradise as you can get. However, living in paradise comes at a price. Hawaii is considered to be one of the most expensive places to live, so you will need to plan ahead before buying that one way ticket. Wahiawa is located on Oahu, the most populous of the Hawaiian Islands. The interesting-sounding name means "place of noise," but you will find that the opposite is actually true. It is a fairly peaceful town, although it is noisier now than when it was named. Modern vehicles apparently now drown out the sound of the ocean, which the natives used to hear on windy days, giving the town its name. Although you don't really find many lakes in Hawaii, Wahiawa is unique in the sense that it is surrounded on three sides by Lake Wilson or Kaukonahua. The only access to town is over two bridges on the highway. If you live in Wahiawa and wish to save water, you can just head outside with a bar of soap once a day, as this town gets so-called "Mauka-showers" daily. Locals are not complaining, as the rain makes Wahiawa one of the coolest places in Hawaii. The average temperature in Hawaii is between 78F and 85F throughout the year, with an average of 60 degrees in "winter," so if you want to see snow, you will have to get on a boat to the Big Island and somehow get to the peaks of Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa. If this sounds like the type of place for you, let's try and help you find apartments in Wahiawa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Wahiawa, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Wahiawa should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Wahiawa may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Wahiawa. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Wahiawa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWahiawa 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWahiawa 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWahiawa Apartments with Balconies
Wahiawa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWahiawa Apartments with ParkingWahiawa Apartments with PoolsWahiawa Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Wahiawa Dog Friendly ApartmentsWahiawa Furnished ApartmentsWahiawa Pet Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College