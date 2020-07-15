Apartment List
HI
wahiawa
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

43 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI

Finding an apartment in Wahiawa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Results within 5 miles of Wahiawa

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-215 Kuauna Place
95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2023 sqft
95-215 Kuauna Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-433 Lanikuhana Place
94-433 Lanikuhana Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1106 sqft
Available now, fully renovated, 1106 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 parking unit at Lanikuhana Patio Homes. Unit offers 2 lanai's, large loft, split level, storage, open floor plan, W/D, ceiling fans throughout, window AC units and so much more.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-314 Lonomea Street
95-314 Lonomea Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1810 sqft
Upgraded throughout with a luxury feeling. Remodeled and renovated two story home in Mililani with a spacious layout with over 1800 sq ft inside.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-474 Loaa St.
94-474 Loaa Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
960 sqft
94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
51-009 Lau Place
51-009 Lau Pl, Kaaawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1342 sqft
(Video Tour!) Remodeled 3 bdrm Home close to Beach! - Recently remodeled & and just 2 houses from the beach! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with new kitchen, baths floors...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head view. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
54-136 Puuowaa Street
54-136 Puuowaa Street, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1020 Makakoa Loop
94-1020 Makakoa Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1517 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1077 Kamiki Street
94-1077 Kamiki Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1147 sqft
Wonderful, clean and renovated single family home. Single level with lots of outdoor space for lounging and entertaining. Kitchen has solid surface counters, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Wahiawa, HI

"Gotta go to a place where rainbows / Shine after a falling rain / To a town where the life is easy / Where almost everybody knows my name / When the brothers go out to party / The sisters seem to just come along / So I just take my Ukulele / Everybody come and sing our song / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to come back home / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to you" (Island Rhythms)

Perfect beaches, palm trees, stunning nature and nice weather all year round: Wahiawa is as close to paradise as you can get. However, living in paradise comes at a price. Hawaii is considered to be one of the most expensive places to live, so you will need to plan ahead before buying that one way ticket. Wahiawa is located on Oahu, the most populous of the Hawaiian Islands. The interesting-sounding name means "place of noise," but you will find that the opposite is actually true. It is a fairly peaceful town, although it is noisier now than when it was named. Modern vehicles apparently now drown out the sound of the ocean, which the natives used to hear on windy days, giving the town its name. Although you don't really find many lakes in Hawaii, Wahiawa is unique in the sense that it is surrounded on three sides by Lake Wilson or Kaukonahua. The only access to town is over two bridges on the highway. If you live in Wahiawa and wish to save water, you can just head outside with a bar of soap once a day, as this town gets so-called "Mauka-showers" daily. Locals are not complaining, as the rain makes Wahiawa one of the coolest places in Hawaii. The average temperature in Hawaii is between 78F and 85F throughout the year, with an average of 60 degrees in "winter," so if you want to see snow, you will have to get on a boat to the Big Island and somehow get to the peaks of Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa. If this sounds like the type of place for you, let's try and help you find apartments in Wahiawa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wahiawa, HI

Finding an apartment in Wahiawa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

