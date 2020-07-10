81 Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI with washer-dryer

/
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
1 of 15
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Wahiawa
44 LEI AWAPUHI PLACE
44 Lei Awapuhi Place, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wahiawa House - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house with carport - For showings: Contact Lurline - 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com. Two bedroom, one bath single family home w/ split a/c in living room and bedrooms.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
23 Westervelt Street
23 Westervelt Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1394 sqft
Single family home with recently renovated master en suite bathroom and 1st floor bathroom. Electric PV! Vinyl flooring and tile throughout. Front and back yard with patio area. NO pets, please. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Wahiawa
1 of 18
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B105
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
921 sqft
Spacious Ground Floor Unit - Spacious Woodlawn Terrace-Melemanu, two bedroom unit located on the corner, ground floor of complex.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-983 Ukuwai St
95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1184 sqft
95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 2
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.
1 of 2
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai Street
95-1139 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
Hillsdale 2. 6-month lease only. This three-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is located in the popular area of Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006
95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded. Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.
1 of 21
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-414 Keaoopua Street
94-414 Keaoopua Street, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bdrm, 1 bath, 2 parking in beautiful Mililani Parkway. New interior paint, New Luxury Vinyl Tile throughout, Newer applianaces. Full size Washer/Dryer inside unit. Upstairs unit therefore no noise and neighbors above.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-725 Meheula Parkway
94-725 Meheula Parkway, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
762 sqft
Mililani Parkway. This lovely, ground-floor unit has two-bedroom, one-bath, two parking stall townhome in the Mililani Parkway development has all the comforts you are looking for in a home. Full kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1069 Pahaku Street
95-1069 Pahaku Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1856 sqft
Reflections Model C in Mililani Mauka - spacious home, desirable neighborhood, cul-de-sac location, 3 bdrms, 2.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
1 of 31
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-255 Kuanalio Loop
94-255 Kuanalio Loop, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1805 sqft
Fully remodeled 3BR/2BA/2CarGarage Single Family in Central Mililani - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
