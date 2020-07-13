134 Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wahiawa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
30 Koele Way Unit #B2
30 Koele Way, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Upgraded Upstairs 3/2/2 Duplex in Wahiawa - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
23 Westervelt Street
23 Westervelt Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1394 sqft
Single family home with recently renovated master en suite bathroom and 1st floor bathroom. Electric PV! Vinyl flooring and tile throughout. Front and back yard with patio area. NO pets, please. Close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1603 Eames Street
1603 Eames Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 baths older home with family room. Large patio. Kitchen with lots of cupboards. Water and electricity included. Reasonable rental price as tenant responsible for yard care. Email mabrigo222@aol.com for showings or call 637-3511
Results within 5 miles of Wahiawa

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1061 Anania Circle
94-1061 Anania Circle, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1127 sqft
Rent this stylish 2 bed 1.5 bath split level town home with enclosed garage and driveway parking. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl planking, ceramic tile downstairs and wall to wall carpet flooring up stairs. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-983 Ukuwai St
95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1184 sqft
95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1140 Makaikai St #16
95-1140 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
785 sqft
95-1140 Makaikai St #16 Available 08/01/20 Tranquil Mililani Home - Crescent Lane 16 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: August 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1048 Puneki St.
95-1048 Puneki Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
SFH: 3-bed, 2-bath with yard + garage (Mililani Mauka) - Don’t miss out on the highly desired post and pier single family home in early Mililani Mauka.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1140 Makaikai Street
95-1140 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
785 sqft
Cresent Lane 1. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two parking top-floor unit is now available in Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Featuring AC window units to keep you cool.
City Guide for Wahiawa, HI

"Gotta go to a place where rainbows / Shine after a falling rain / To a town where the life is easy / Where almost everybody knows my name / When the brothers go out to party / The sisters seem to just come along / So I just take my Ukulele / Everybody come and sing our song / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to come back home / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to you" (Island Rhythms)

Perfect beaches, palm trees, stunning nature and nice weather all year round: Wahiawa is as close to paradise as you can get. However, living in paradise comes at a price. Hawaii is considered to be one of the most expensive places to live, so you will need to plan ahead before buying that one way ticket. Wahiawa is located on Oahu, the most populous of the Hawaiian Islands. The interesting-sounding name means "place of noise," but you will find that the opposite is actually true. It is a fairly peaceful town, although it is noisier now than when it was named. Modern vehicles apparently now drown out the sound of the ocean, which the natives used to hear on windy days, giving the town its name. Although you don't really find many lakes in Hawaii, Wahiawa is unique in the sense that it is surrounded on three sides by Lake Wilson or Kaukonahua. The only access to town is over two bridges on the highway. If you live in Wahiawa and wish to save water, you can just head outside with a bar of soap once a day, as this town gets so-called "Mauka-showers" daily. Locals are not complaining, as the rain makes Wahiawa one of the coolest places in Hawaii. The average temperature in Hawaii is between 78F and 85F throughout the year, with an average of 60 degrees in "winter," so if you want to see snow, you will have to get on a boat to the Big Island and somehow get to the peaks of Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa. If this sounds like the type of place for you, let's try and help you find apartments in Wahiawa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wahiawa, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wahiawa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Honolulu Community College