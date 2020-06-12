/
3 bedroom apartments
83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
251 Lehua Street
251 Lehua Street, Wahiawa, HI
Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. 3br/1ba in main house and studio with separate entrance and bathroom on right side of house.
1693 Hoolulu Road
1693 Hoolulu Road, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1138 sqft
Located in the cool and quiet neighborhood of Wahiawa Hts. 2 blocks above Leilehua High School. Corner lot and surrounded by with very spacious yard. Nearby Bus Line. Yard service and maintenance included. Text Nelson L.
1603 Eames Street
1603 Eames Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 baths older home with family room. Large patio. Kitchen with lots of cupboards. Water and electricity included. Reasonable rental price as tenant responsible for yard care. Email mabrigo222@aol.com for showings or call 637-3511
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.
95-1151 Makaikai St #108
95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,050 Security Deposit: $2,050 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Hillsdale 3.
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706
95-269 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS" NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING. SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY. HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.
94-268 Anania Dr.
94-268 Anania Drive, Mililani Town, HI
This well maintained corner lot home features an open floor plan, all major appliances, carport, and an in ground swimming pool for your enjoyment.
95-180 Hokuula Place
95-180 Hokuula Place, Mililani Town, HI
Offering half off first month's rent! Available Now, spacious 1276 sq ft 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in Mililani, Downstairs is occupied.
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
95-1023 Hehina Street
95-1023 Hehina Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
Wonderful American Classics home in Mililani Mauka. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths - one bdrm and one bath on the first level. 34 PV panels, solar water heater, solar attic fans, split a/c units and ceiling fans.
95-227 Waikalani Drive
95-227 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
Large 3 bedroom condo in Waikalani Woodlands. Newer flooring and interior paint. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit and 2 assigned covered stalls near unit. Enjoy great amenities such as BBQ area, pool and playground.
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Middle of June. Beautiful 2 level 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
95-341 Mahapili Court
95-341 Mahapili Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1374 sqft
Welcome Home to Mililani! This lovely 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home its move in ready. Terrific location, Easy access to H-2 freeway, close proximity to shopping & restaurants, school and Military Base.
95-1151 Makaikai Street
95-1151 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
924 sqft
Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two assigned parking stalls.
95-1032 Haulelau Street
95-1032 Haulelau Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Come see this SPACIOUS 2-story, 3 Bedroom, 2.
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
