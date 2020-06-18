69-1033 Nawahine Place 9F

Amenities

Luxury Ocean view Villa w/Central AC and free Wifi! Hali'i Kai at Waikoloa Beach Resort 9F - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



For an incomparable Hawaiian experience, look no further than this ocean-view luxury villa with over 1,700 square feet of living space, central air conditioning, complimentary wireless internet, and daily light housekeeping services included. On the sun-drenched Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii, the elements have converged perfectly to create a tropical setting like no other, the peaceful and picturesque community of Hali’i Kai at Waikoloa.



The master bedroom at Hali’i Kai 9F boasts a king bed, a flat-screen television, access to its own ocean-view lanai with lounge seating, and an elegant bathroom with a large walk-in shower and dual sinks. Each of the two additional bedrooms provides a queen bed, its own television, and its own full bath. The fully equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and bar seating flows seamlessly into a dining area for six and a welcoming living space with ample comfortable seating. The home also features beautiful island décor (including work from the island’s most renowned artists), as well as a separate laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer.



From your upper- and lower-level lanais, experience island breezes, swaying coconut palms, and golf course views with the breathtaking Pacific Ocean as a backdrop. Watch whales frolic (in season), spectacular sunsets unfold, and a multitude of stars reveal themselves as you unwind in your private paradise. Or, explore Hali’i Kai’s lagoon-style oceanfront pool and hot tub, fitness center with Pacific views, barbecue grills, and open-air dining areas in sun and shade.



Located in the esteemed Waikoloa Beach Resort, known for its two championship golf courses, restaurants, and shopping, Hali’i Kai (meaning "spreading out to the sea”) is situated on a 29 stunning acres. Dine at the Ocean Club Bar and Grill, enjoy an unforgettable round at the Beach Golf Course (designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.), or take a leisurely stroll to the adjacent Hilton Waikoloa. Here, you'll find your sanctuary, your playground, your Hawaii Island home. A $20 per day resort fee paid directly to the resort grants you access to the private oceanfront owners’ club and is not included in the rent.



Nearby Anaeho'omalu Bay, a gorgeous, protected cove with a sandy swimming beach, also enables guests to easily access sunset and dinner cruises, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and snorkeling. The Kings’ Shops and Queens’ MarketPlace are conveniently about a mile away, offering casual and fine dining, upscale shopping, and a grocery store. Several other world-class beaches and golf courses are also close by.



Please note that this property was previously managed by Boundless Hawaii. In the interest of providing our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii have joined the team at Elite Pacific. Although we “lost” our excellent past reviews because of the change, we remain committed to giving our guests the ultimate experience, and we feel confident this property will exceed your expectations!



Reservations of four or more nights also include a mid-week cleaning. Owner will not waive cleaning in favor of reduced rates. All bath amenities are provided and replenished as needed.

