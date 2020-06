Amenities

dogs allowed furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Condo - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Villas on the Prince



Furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo.



$3300 Per Month

$3300 Security Deposit



Showings will start after April 15 to pre-qualified applicants



Oceanfront complies with all Fair Housing Rules and Regulations as well as Villas on the Prince Rules & Regulations



Tenants are required to carry renters insurance



(RLNE4730682)