Pearl City, HI
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2376 AHAKAPU STREET

2376 Ahakapu Street · (808) 837-5238 ext. 5238
Location

2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2376 AHAKAPU STREET · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled. Clean and Beautiful! New floors, new kitchen, new bathroom in hallway. New refrigerator, new ceiling fans, and newly remodeled sun room. Roof upgraded and lawn freshly landscaped! This is the perfect home for you!!! Centrally located. Plenty of storage space with large closets. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, window a/c and half bath. PETS NEGOTIABLE. NO SMOKING.

Monthly Rent: $2,650.00
Tenant responsible for all utilities, water,sewer, trash and lawn maintenance
Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease
Covered Parking Stall and Driveway
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

Please reference property HFI004 and review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact Dianell Ashe by email dianell.ashe@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

(RLNE5815988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET have any available units?
2376 AHAKAPU STREET has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET have?
Some of 2376 AHAKAPU STREET's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 AHAKAPU STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2376 AHAKAPU STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 AHAKAPU STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2376 AHAKAPU STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2376 AHAKAPU STREET does offer parking.
Does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 AHAKAPU STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET have a pool?
No, 2376 AHAKAPU STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET have accessible units?
No, 2376 AHAKAPU STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2376 AHAKAPU STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2376 AHAKAPU STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2376 AHAKAPU STREET has units with air conditioning.
