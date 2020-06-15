2376 AHAKAPU STREET

Amenities

Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled. Clean and Beautiful! New floors, new kitchen, new bathroom in hallway. New refrigerator, new ceiling fans, and newly remodeled sun room. Roof upgraded and lawn freshly landscaped! This is the perfect home for you!!! Centrally located. Plenty of storage space with large closets. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, window a/c and half bath. PETS NEGOTIABLE. NO SMOKING.



Monthly Rent: $2,650.00

Tenant responsible for all utilities, water,sewer, trash and lawn maintenance

Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease

Covered Parking Stall and Driveway

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1



Please reference property HFI004 and review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)



To schedule a showing, contact Dianell Ashe by email dianell.ashe@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



