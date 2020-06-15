All apartments in Mokuleia
Find more places like 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mokuleia, HI
/
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203

68-025 Apuhihi St · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mokuleia
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

68-025 Apuhihi St, Mokuleia, HI 96791
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 Available 07/01/20 2br/1ba Apartment on the North Shore (HIPPM) - Tenant occupied, available 07/01/2020!
Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/pzQkXyloK4I

If you're looking for to relax on the beach after a hard days work, this cute 2br/1ba apartment within walking distance to the beach (Aweo'weo) is for you! If you want a change of pace, jump on your bicycle and cruise down to historic Haleiwa Town with lots of shopping and eating to be done in this surf community. There are racks in the bedrooms for your bicycle and/or surfboard.

Waialua has an approximate 10 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler. Pearl Harbor/Hickam has an approximate 40 minute drive.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Apartment
Interior Area: 519 sf
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 assigned stall

PROPERTY FEATURES:
-Refrigerator
-Stove/oven
-Laundromat on site

UTILITIES INCLUDED
-Water/sewer

LEASE TERMS:
-No Smoking
-No pets allowed
-Minimum Lease: 6 months
-Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
-Credit & Background Check Required
-Credit application fee $51

HI Pacific Property Management
Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492
show contact info
P.O. Box 759
Aiea, HI 96701

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5344081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 have any available units?
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 have?
Some of 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 pet-friendly?
No, 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mokuleia.
Does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 offer parking?
Yes, 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 does offer parking.
Does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 have a pool?
No, 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 does not have a pool.
Does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mokuleia 2 BedroomsMokuleia 3 Bedrooms
Mokuleia Apartments with BalconyMokuleia Apartments with Pool
Mokuleia Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HI
Ewa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HI
Waipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity