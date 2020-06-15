Amenities

parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 Available 07/01/20 2br/1ba Apartment on the North Shore (HIPPM) - Tenant occupied, available 07/01/2020!

Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/pzQkXyloK4I



If you're looking for to relax on the beach after a hard days work, this cute 2br/1ba apartment within walking distance to the beach (Aweo'weo) is for you! If you want a change of pace, jump on your bicycle and cruise down to historic Haleiwa Town with lots of shopping and eating to be done in this surf community. There are racks in the bedrooms for your bicycle and/or surfboard.



Waialua has an approximate 10 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler. Pearl Harbor/Hickam has an approximate 40 minute drive.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Apartment

Interior Area: 519 sf

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 assigned stall



PROPERTY FEATURES:

-Refrigerator

-Stove/oven

-Laundromat on site



UTILITIES INCLUDED

-Water/sewer



LEASE TERMS:

-No Smoking

-No pets allowed

-Minimum Lease: 6 months

-Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

-Credit & Background Check Required

-Credit application fee $51



HI Pacific Property Management

Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492

show contact info

P.O. Box 759

Aiea, HI 96701



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5344081)