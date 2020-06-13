53 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI with balcony
"I heard about all the pretty girls / With their grass skirts down to their knees / All my life I wanted to see / The island called Hawaii." (- The Beach Boys, "Hawaii")
While the Beach Boys may not have been singing about Mililani Town in "Hawaii," they sure would have been if they'd ever been there. Mililani is pretty unique for a town in Hawaii--and it's not like Hawaii has a shortage on unique towns. While the rest of Oahu just kind of naturally morphed into its present crowded state, the town of Mililani was carefully planned from day one. It has a decidedly suburban feel to it. One of the best things about the community plan is that you won't find any high-rise apartments in Mililani, which might help save your bank account from a little trouble. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mililani Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.