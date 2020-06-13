95-341 Mahapili Court

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to Mililani! This lovely 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home its move in ready. Terrific location, Easy access to H-2 freeway, close proximity to shopping & restaurants, school and Military Base. Cool, breezy & clean! Tenants pay all utilities (water/sewer & electricity) LEASE TERMS: Minimum Lease: 1 Year Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy Credit & Background Check Required Rental Background Fee: $50 per Adult living in the home over 18- NON REFUNDABLE call Ryan Riggins RS-74740 808-330-9105 @ John Riggins Real Estate ?? Showings will be to Covid -19 ( 24 hr Notice Required )