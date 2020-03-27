95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautifully maintained 2 bedroom town home with one and a half bathrooms and a spacious single car garage. Everything is upgraded from the cabinets to the appliances, bathrooms to the closet doors. Water sewer and trash are included in the rent. Pets are ok with deposit and upon approval. Close to the H-2 freeway, wal-mart, restaurants, hardware stores, and equal access to get to north or south shore beaches and towns quickly. 1 assigned parking space close to the unit in addition to the parking in the garage. Please text the property manager at 808-670-3855 for showings. Mahalo!