Mililani Town, HI
95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:26 AM

95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10

95-108 Kauamea Place · (808) 201-2751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95-108 Kauamea Place, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1127 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautifully maintained 2 bedroom town home with one and a half bathrooms and a spacious single car garage. Everything is upgraded from the cabinets to the appliances, bathrooms to the closet doors. Water sewer and trash are included in the rent. Pets are ok with deposit and upon approval. Close to the H-2 freeway, wal-mart, restaurants, hardware stores, and equal access to get to north or south shore beaches and towns quickly. 1 assigned parking space close to the unit in addition to the parking in the garage. Please text the property manager at 808-670-3855 for showings. Mahalo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

