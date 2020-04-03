All apartments in Mililani Town
Mililani Town, HI
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street

94-328 Kaholo Street · (808) 780-2628
Location

94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
media room
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood, dead end cul-de-sac. Big back yard with fruit trees. Near schools and easy access to freeway. Mililani Town has many things to offer-
4- recreation ctr with pool, parks, shops, restaurants, theater, medical facilities etc. More pictures to follow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-328 Kaholo Street have any available units?
94-328 Kaholo Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-328 Kaholo Street have?
Some of 94-328 Kaholo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-328 Kaholo Street currently offering any rent specials?
94-328 Kaholo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-328 Kaholo Street pet-friendly?
No, 94-328 Kaholo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Town.
Does 94-328 Kaholo Street offer parking?
Yes, 94-328 Kaholo Street does offer parking.
Does 94-328 Kaholo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-328 Kaholo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-328 Kaholo Street have a pool?
Yes, 94-328 Kaholo Street has a pool.
Does 94-328 Kaholo Street have accessible units?
No, 94-328 Kaholo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94-328 Kaholo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-328 Kaholo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-328 Kaholo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-328 Kaholo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
