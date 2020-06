Amenities

pet friendly garage

Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays for Rec Center and Yard Service. 1 year minimum lease. 1st month's rent and security deposit required prior to occupancy. *Renter's insurance required. *See house in Matterport 3D Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j7j4ET57U86