95-797 Wikao Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Ask about the Move-in Special turn-key townhouse, 3Br / 2Ba situated in the heart of Launani Valley. Pride of ownership resonates throughout the open floor plan from the kitchen to the dinning & living room space. Enjoy quiet living on your private lanai with views of mature trees, cool breeze and if you listen you can here the stream. Special features include green garden view from the master with a reading nook with storage below, renovated flooring and bathrooms. Ideal location to enjoy Haleiwa North Shore and located just minutes from Schofield Barracks, Wheeler AAF, NCTAMS, Kunia and Mililani town. VA approved and Pet friendly community.