All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Find more places like 95-797 Wikao Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mililani Mauka, HI
/
95-797 Wikao Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

95-797 Wikao Street

95-797 Wikao Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mililani Mauka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

95-797 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Ask about the Move-in Special turn-key townhouse, 3Br / 2Ba situated in the heart of Launani Valley. Pride of ownership resonates throughout the open floor plan from the kitchen to the dinning & living room space. Enjoy quiet living on your private lanai with views of mature trees, cool breeze and if you listen you can here the stream. Special features include green garden view from the master with a reading nook with storage below, renovated flooring and bathrooms. Ideal location to enjoy Haleiwa North Shore and located just minutes from Schofield Barracks, Wheeler AAF, NCTAMS, Kunia and Mililani town. VA approved and Pet friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-797 Wikao Street have any available units?
95-797 Wikao Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mililani Mauka, HI.
What amenities does 95-797 Wikao Street have?
Some of 95-797 Wikao Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-797 Wikao Street currently offering any rent specials?
95-797 Wikao Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-797 Wikao Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 95-797 Wikao Street is pet friendly.
Does 95-797 Wikao Street offer parking?
Yes, 95-797 Wikao Street offers parking.
Does 95-797 Wikao Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-797 Wikao Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-797 Wikao Street have a pool?
No, 95-797 Wikao Street does not have a pool.
Does 95-797 Wikao Street have accessible units?
No, 95-797 Wikao Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95-797 Wikao Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-797 Wikao Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-797 Wikao Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-797 Wikao Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mililani Mauka 1 BedroomsMililani Mauka 2 Bedrooms
Mililani Mauka Apartments with Washer-DryersMililani Mauka Dog Friendly Apartments
Mililani Mauka Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College