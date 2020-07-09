95-1139 Makaikai Street.

Amenities

Hillsdale 2. 6-month lease only. This three-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is located in the popular area of Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Located on the top floor with a full kitchen, dining room, living room, in-unit washer and dryer, don't miss out on this great opportunity to make this your home today. Hillsdale is located right off of Meheula Parkway, which gives easy access to the freeway. Right down the road are grocery stores, restaurants, take-out, boutiques, and so much more!