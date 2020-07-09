All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Location

95-1139 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Hillsdale 2. 6-month lease only. This three-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is located in the popular area of Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Located on the top floor with a full kitchen, dining room, living room, in-unit washer and dryer, don't miss out on this great opportunity to make this your home today. Hillsdale is located right off of Meheula Parkway, which gives easy access to the freeway. Right down the road are grocery stores, restaurants, take-out, boutiques, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 95-1139 Makaikai Street have any available units?
95-1139 Makaikai Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95-1139 Makaikai Street currently offering any rent specials?
95-1139 Makaikai Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-1139 Makaikai Street pet-friendly?
No, 95-1139 Makaikai Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-1139 Makaikai Street offer parking?
Yes, 95-1139 Makaikai Street offers parking.
Does 95-1139 Makaikai Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-1139 Makaikai Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-1139 Makaikai Street have a pool?
No, 95-1139 Makaikai Street does not have a pool.
Does 95-1139 Makaikai Street have accessible units?
No, 95-1139 Makaikai Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95-1139 Makaikai Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-1139 Makaikai Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-1139 Makaikai Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-1139 Makaikai Street does not have units with air conditioning.

