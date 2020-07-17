95-1048 Puneki St.

Amenities

SFH: 3-bed, 2-bath with yard + garage (Mililani Mauka) - Don’t miss out on the highly desired post and pier single family home in early Mililani Mauka. Featuring a very open layout with 3-bed, 2-bath, partitioned kitchen, with a large living room, front and back wooden deck, attached garage and so much more. Natural light floods the home and boast all of the properties recent updates including brand new paint, ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors, custom wooden fence gates, etc. No pets/No smoking. Move in ready ! Lease term: 1-year. Renters insurance required. Inquire today !!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914506)