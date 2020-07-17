All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Find more places like 95-1048 Puneki St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

95-1048 Puneki St.

95-1048 Puneki Street · (808) 792-2700
Location

95-1048 Puneki Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 95-1048 Puneki St. · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SFH: 3-bed, 2-bath with yard + garage (Mililani Mauka) - Don’t miss out on the highly desired post and pier single family home in early Mililani Mauka. Featuring a very open layout with 3-bed, 2-bath, partitioned kitchen, with a large living room, front and back wooden deck, attached garage and so much more. Natural light floods the home and boast all of the properties recent updates including brand new paint, ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors, custom wooden fence gates, etc. No pets/No smoking. Move in ready ! Lease term: 1-year. Renters insurance required. Inquire today !!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-1048 Puneki St. have any available units?
95-1048 Puneki St. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95-1048 Puneki St. currently offering any rent specials?
95-1048 Puneki St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-1048 Puneki St. pet-friendly?
No, 95-1048 Puneki St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-1048 Puneki St. offer parking?
Yes, 95-1048 Puneki St. offers parking.
Does 95-1048 Puneki St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-1048 Puneki St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-1048 Puneki St. have a pool?
No, 95-1048 Puneki St. does not have a pool.
Does 95-1048 Puneki St. have accessible units?
No, 95-1048 Puneki St. does not have accessible units.
Does 95-1048 Puneki St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-1048 Puneki St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-1048 Puneki St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-1048 Puneki St. does not have units with air conditioning.
