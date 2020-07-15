All apartments in Maunawili
1050 Maunawili Rd.

1050 Maunawili Road · (808) 792-2700
Location

1050 Maunawili Road, Maunawili, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1050 Maunawili Rd. · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Olomana/Kailua Single Family Home: 4-bed, 2-bath with garage & large yard avail for rent! - New to hit the rental market! Offering a 4-bedroom, 2-bath Single Family dwelling with a 2-car garage in Maunawili!. The longer driveway will be appreciated by tenants that have more than 2 vehicles. The living room area is large with an extension that can be used as a formal dining area or second living room space. The fenced in and enclosed yard is surrounded with lush green grass making outdoor activities so pleasant. The Maunawili Valley extends behind the windward peak known as Olomana. The beautiful mountain views can be seen from the driveway of this property. The Maunawili community is fairly large and often times wet. Close access to the highway, freeways and located about 3 miles from Kailua town. App fee $25/adult; 18yrs+, renter's insurance required, no pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Maunawili Rd. have any available units?
1050 Maunawili Rd. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1050 Maunawili Rd. have?
Some of 1050 Maunawili Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Maunawili Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Maunawili Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Maunawili Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Maunawili Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maunawili.
Does 1050 Maunawili Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Maunawili Rd. offers parking.
Does 1050 Maunawili Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Maunawili Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Maunawili Rd. have a pool?
No, 1050 Maunawili Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Maunawili Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1050 Maunawili Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Maunawili Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Maunawili Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Maunawili Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1050 Maunawili Rd. has units with air conditioning.
