1050 Maunawili Rd.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Olomana/Kailua Single Family Home: 4-bed, 2-bath with garage & large yard avail for rent! - New to hit the rental market! Offering a 4-bedroom, 2-bath Single Family dwelling with a 2-car garage in Maunawili!. The longer driveway will be appreciated by tenants that have more than 2 vehicles. The living room area is large with an extension that can be used as a formal dining area or second living room space. The fenced in and enclosed yard is surrounded with lush green grass making outdoor activities so pleasant. The Maunawili Valley extends behind the windward peak known as Olomana. The beautiful mountain views can be seen from the driveway of this property. The Maunawili community is fairly large and often times wet. Close access to the highway, freeways and located about 3 miles from Kailua town. App fee $25/adult; 18yrs+, renter's insurance required, no pets, no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5522565)