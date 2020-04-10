All apartments in Makawao
3555 Baldwin Ave B
Last updated April 10 2020 at 3:30 PM

3555 Baldwin Ave B

3555 Baldwin Ave · (808) 359-3008
Location

3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI 96768
Makawao Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670

Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom. 1 small bedroom/office, 1 bathroom.

We are looking for quiet, responsible, respectful tenants; someone perfectly matched for the very special property. This home is best suited for 1 or 2 persons.

DETAILS:
2 bedrooms plus 1 small bedroom/office, 1 bathroom
Antique bamboo furnishings, everything you need
Refrigerator, range/oven, new washer/dryer
Shared patio outdoor furniture
1 off-street parking space, other parking is on the street only

REQUIREMENTS FOR RENTAL:
Non-refundable fee for a credit check
Landlord references
No smoking
NOT HUD approved
No pets

RENT: $2300 per month
DEPOSIT: $2300
LEASE: Six-month lease, with renewal possible
OCCUPANCY: Only tenants of record, no subleasing, or other occupants
UTILITIES: Trash, water, internet, yard-service included; electricity is tenant's responsibility.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137670
Property Id 137670

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

