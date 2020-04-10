3555 Baldwin Ave B

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670



Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom. 1 small bedroom/office, 1 bathroom.



We are looking for quiet, responsible, respectful tenants; someone perfectly matched for the very special property. This home is best suited for 1 or 2 persons.



DETAILS:

2 bedrooms plus 1 small bedroom/office, 1 bathroom

Antique bamboo furnishings, everything you need

Refrigerator, range/oven, new washer/dryer

Shared patio outdoor furniture

1 off-street parking space, other parking is on the street only



REQUIREMENTS FOR RENTAL:

Non-refundable fee for a credit check

Landlord references

No smoking

NOT HUD approved

No pets



RENT: $2300 per month

DEPOSIT: $2300

LEASE: Six-month lease, with renewal possible

OCCUPANCY: Only tenants of record, no subleasing, or other occupants

UTILITIES: Trash, water, internet, yard-service included; electricity is tenant's responsibility.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137670

