3555 Baldwin Ave B

Amenities
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670
Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom. 1 small bedroom/office, 1 bathroom.
We are looking for quiet, responsible, respectful tenants; someone perfectly matched for the very special property. This home is best suited for 1 or 2 persons.
DETAILS:
2 bedrooms plus 1 small bedroom/office, 1 bathroom
Antique bamboo furnishings, everything you need
Refrigerator, range/oven, new washer/dryer
Shared patio outdoor furniture
1 off-street parking space, other parking is on the street only
REQUIREMENTS FOR RENTAL:
Non-refundable fee for a credit check
Landlord references
No smoking
NOT HUD approved
No pets
RENT: $2300 per month
DEPOSIT: $2300
LEASE: Six-month lease, with renewal possible
OCCUPANCY: Only tenants of record, no subleasing, or other occupants
UTILITIES: Trash, water, internet, yard-service included; electricity is tenant's responsibility.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137670
No Pets Allowed
