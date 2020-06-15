Amenities
84-1029 Moaelehua Street Available 08/03/20 Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.5/8 cars - FOREVER VIEWS - SPECTACULAR 1 ACRE PROPERTY with Ocean and mountain views, private and fully fenced property for the most discriminating tenant in lovely gated community of homes.
Three bedrooms, three and one half baths, with stunning ocean views on the golf course, eight car parking in fully fenced and gated property with tropical fruits, and landscaping oasis.
Rent: $8,500/mo + 4.712% GET & 10.25% TAT (for rental period less than 6 mos) + Electricity. Tenant must provide proof of HO4 Tenant Insurance.
Includes: Basic cable TV, Internet, water, sewer, yard and pool care services.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: ONE MONTHS RENT
Inquire with:
Marco Portugal RS.79850
cell/text: 808.364.5854
email: marcoportugal@MOKULANIproperties.com
OR
Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787
cell/text: 808.282.2583
email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com
MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068
67.292 Goodale Avenue #106
MAILING: P.O. Box 1237
Waialua, HI 96791
Office: 808.637.8899 Fax: 808.637.5888
www.MOKULANIproperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4419141)