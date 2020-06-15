All apartments in Makaha Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:46 PM

84-1029 Moaelehua Street

84-1029 Moaelehua Street · (808) 282-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 84-1029 Moaelehua Street · Avail. Aug 3

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
84-1029 Moaelehua Street Available 08/03/20 Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.5/8 cars - FOREVER VIEWS - SPECTACULAR 1 ACRE PROPERTY with Ocean and mountain views, private and fully fenced property for the most discriminating tenant in lovely gated community of homes.

Three bedrooms, three and one half baths, with stunning ocean views on the golf course, eight car parking in fully fenced and gated property with tropical fruits, and landscaping oasis.

Rent: $8,500/mo + 4.712% GET & 10.25% TAT (for rental period less than 6 mos) + Electricity. Tenant must provide proof of HO4 Tenant Insurance.

Includes: Basic cable TV, Internet, water, sewer, yard and pool care services.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: ONE MONTHS RENT

Inquire with:

Marco Portugal RS.79850
cell/text: 808.364.5854
email: marcoportugal@MOKULANIproperties.com

OR

Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787
cell/text: 808.282.2583
email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com

MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068
67.292 Goodale Avenue #106
MAILING: P.O. Box 1237
Waialua, HI 96791
Office: 808.637.8899 Fax: 808.637.5888
www.MOKULANIproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4419141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

