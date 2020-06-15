Amenities

parking pool internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool internet access

84-1029 Moaelehua Street Available 08/03/20 Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.5/8 cars - FOREVER VIEWS - SPECTACULAR 1 ACRE PROPERTY with Ocean and mountain views, private and fully fenced property for the most discriminating tenant in lovely gated community of homes.



Three bedrooms, three and one half baths, with stunning ocean views on the golf course, eight car parking in fully fenced and gated property with tropical fruits, and landscaping oasis.



Rent: $8,500/mo + 4.712% GET & 10.25% TAT (for rental period less than 6 mos) + Electricity. Tenant must provide proof of HO4 Tenant Insurance.



Includes: Basic cable TV, Internet, water, sewer, yard and pool care services.



SECURITY DEPOSIT: ONE MONTHS RENT



Inquire with:



Marco Portugal RS.79850

cell/text: 808.364.5854

email: marcoportugal@MOKULANIproperties.com



OR



Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787

cell/text: 808.282.2583

email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com



MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068

67.292 Goodale Avenue #106

MAILING: P.O. Box 1237

Waialua, HI 96791

Office: 808.637.8899 Fax: 808.637.5888

www.MOKULANIproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4419141)