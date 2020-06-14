Apartment List
/
HI
/
maili
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Maili, HI with garage

Maili apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-372 Kulawae st
87-372 Kulawae Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1381 sqft
87-372 Kulawae st Available 07/01/20 THIS WON'T LAST!! single family home with solar panels - Awesome 4 bedroom, 3 baths 2 story single family home with solar panels. 1 bedroom and 1 bath is on the bottom level. 2 car enclosed garage.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Results within 1 mile of Maili

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-372 Kawili Street
86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees.
Results within 5 miles of Maili

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.
Results within 10 miles of Maili
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,228
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,631
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1131 Makamai Loop
92-1131 Makamai Loop, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1532 sqft
Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-7147 Elele Street
92-7147 Elele Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1424 sqft
Upper Makakilo - Ocean Ridge: A luxury, large, corner 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage. Two-story unit with spectacular ocean views. Brand new vinyl plank floors and paint throughout unit (no carpet!).

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1598 Wahane
91-1598 Wahane Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1517 sqft
91-1598 Wahane Available 06/15/20 Kapolei Knolls 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Single Level Home - Nicely maintained 3 bdrm, 2 bath one-level home on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car enclosed garage. Big open kitchen with high ceilings, island counter and family room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1476 Halahua St
91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2180 sqft
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1168 Lanakoi Street
91-1168 Lanakoi Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995 Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1236 Hookeha Street
92-1236 Hookeha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1492 sqft
Great single family home, 3bd/2.5 bath/2 car enclosed garage w/enclosed yard - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Living Area: 1492 sgft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1090 Heahea St.
94-1090 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1519 sqft
4/2 SF Home in Royal Kunia! - This single story home is approximately 1,519 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, a lanai, and a double car garage. New carpets and flooring have been installed in the living room and the bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1005 Keoneae Pl
91-1005 Keoneae Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
976 sqft
Sun Terra South. 3 Bdrm, 2 New Bathrooms, New Kitchen w/ Enclosed Garage. - Sun Terra South 91-1005 Keoneae Place Ewa Beach, HI 96706. This Lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Enclosed Garage. Fenced Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
1020 Kakala #816
1020 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1156 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom townhome in Awakea at Mehana! - Upgraded single floor 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in Kapolei. Features carpeting throughout home, split AC system, and upgraded appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)
92-1071 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1625 sqft
3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1017 Hokupa St.
91-1017 Hokupa Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maili, HI

Maili apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Maili 2 BedroomsMaili 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaili 3 BedroomsMaili Apartments with Balcony
Maili Apartments with GarageMaili Apartments with ParkingMaili Apartments with Pool
Maili Apartments with Washer-DryerMaili Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaili Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College