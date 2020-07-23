Apartment List
/
HI
/
maili
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maili, HI

2 bedroom apartments in Maili are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartment... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-170 Saint Johns Road
87-170 Saint Johns Road, Maili, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
696 sqft
Fully renovated cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 2 parking. Fenced in yard with chain link and bamboo siding for privacy, new paver walkway and more...
Results within 1 mile of Maili

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
86-027 Glenmonger Street
86-027 Glenmonger St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This an ocean side 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that features; fridge, stove, tile flooring, assigned tandem parking & yard. Washer hook-up. Water/sewer included up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 will be considered if qualified.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
86-046 Pokai Bay Street
86-046 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This is an ocean side 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex that features; Stove, fridge & washer hook-up with laundry line. Carport with tandem style parking. Close to the bus line. Section 8 may be considered if qualified. Water/sewer included up to $150.
Results within 5 miles of Maili

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-664 Ala Mahiku St. #187C
84-664 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
815 sqft
84-664 Ala Mahiku St. #187C Available 08/16/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two Bedroom/ One bath third floor perimeter unit with Full Ocean View.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1111 Hana Street #2
84-1111 Hana Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
600 sqft
Property Address 84-1111 Hana Street #2, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com www.apiproperties.managebuilding.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-333 Jade St - F
84-333 Jade Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Property Address 84-333 Jade Street #F, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 apiproperties.managebuilding.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place 28B - 1
84-757 Kiana Pl, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
This unit has recently been upgraded and ready for move in. Secured entry to property unit comes with one open parking stall. Washer/dryer is community use. Pool on property for your enjoyment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-717 Moua Street - 1
84-717 Moua Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated 1st floor cottage steps from beach access in Makaha. There is washer dryer community access. Parking is alongside gated driveway. Utilities are included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-239 Farrington Highway
84-239 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
"Cottage By the Sea" is a beautifully furnished 2 large bedrooms 2 large bath with all the amenities of living on the beach. Hvac air conditioned units in kitchen/family room and both bedrooms. Travertine flooring throughout the house.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-123 Helelua Street
87-123 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
666 sqft
Kahe Kai cute 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom w/ ocean view. Water, sewer, & gas included. Close proximity to shopping center, schools, beaches, & Kapolei. Section 8 welcomed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans,
Results within 10 miles of Maili
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
23 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
34 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1217 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1600 Wilikina Drive
1600 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
765 sqft
**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX** 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 3:00 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-510 Lumiaina Street
94-510 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
693 sqft
Address: 94-510 Lumiaina St. #C204 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 2 bathrooms Square Feet: 716 sq. ft. Rent: $1850.00 per month Security Deposit: $1850.00 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals. No smoking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1209 Mikohu Street
91-1209 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
716 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 2:30 pm By: LORI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1045 sqft
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st.
91-1081 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
938 sqft
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath single story bottom level condo in Newly Built Kapolei ‘Akoko Neighborhood w/ small fenced-in yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Maili, HI

2 bedroom apartments in Maili are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Maili near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Maili that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Honolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HI
Nanakuli, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaipio, HIWaimalu, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College