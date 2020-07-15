/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lahaina, HI
Paunau Ahupua`a
1034 Front St. #113
1034 Front Street, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,050
538 sqft
Furnished, in the heart of Lahaina 1bedroom 1 bath - Walk to town in 2 minutes, New Fujitsu a/c unit. newly remodeled. brand new quartz counter tops. washer/dryer in unit, 1 parking stall, wood floors.
Paunau Ahupua`a
1400 Limahana Circle #D-203
1400 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1269 sqft
Opukea at Lahaina - Opukea is one of the more sought after properties on the west side of Maui. Pool, gym,BBQ area. Two assigned parking stalls, one covered, one uncovered. 2nd partly furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium.
Results within 1 mile of Lahaina
Pahoa Ahupua`a
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,104
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,450
1799 sqft
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lahaina
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304
3740 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1bd/1bth At Maui Lani Terraces in Lahaina - Come check out this beautiful partially furnished 1bd/1bth unit. Island breezes are always flowing through the rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lahaina
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
130 Punohu Lane #11/3
130 Punohu Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
894 sqft
Napili Villas 2 Bedroom - This two bedroom, two bath unit is upstairs and on the end of the building giving you privacy and tranquility. It comes furnished but that can be adjusted. The rent is $2650.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
85 Kapi Lane #8-102
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.
Honokeana Ahupua`a
120 Hui Rd F
120 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
NAPILI MOVE IN READY! FULLY FURNISHED & REMODELED! - Property Id: 320836 BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR UNIT IN QUIET DEVELOPMENT. Washer & Dryer on site. $2,000 per month, $2,000 deposit. Flexible lease term. Tenant pays electric and cable/internet.