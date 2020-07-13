Apartment List
HI
/
ko olina
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Ko Olina, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ko Olina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1261 sqft
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G
92-1545 Aliinui Dr, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1661 sqft
Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1522 Aliinui Drive
92-1522 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
981 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.
Results within 5 miles of Ko Olina
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1220 Uahanai Place
92-1220 Uahanai Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1355 sqft
Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
550 Kunehi Street
550 Kunehi Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1227 sqft
Townhome in Mehana Kapolei Available soon! Comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Kapolei and within walking distance to elemtary school and high school. Close to shopping with access to freeway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1235 Panana Street #33 - 1
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ko Olina, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ko Olina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

